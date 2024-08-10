San Francisco 49ers Sign Second UFL Player in Former Stallions Defender
The San Francisco 49ers dipped their toes in the UFL player pool once again as they signed Birmingham Stallions pass rusher Jonathan Garvin on Friday.
Garvin was fourth on the team in sacks with 3.5 and led the Stallions in forced fumbles with two. He added 19 tackles, two pass breakups and one tackle for loss in 10 games. The Stallions won the UFL title this season after shutting out the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0.
In 2020, Garvin was a seventh-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Packers as a reserve defensive player. Garvin racked up 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 38 games.
He went to school at Miami for three seasons. Garvin made 106 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one block in 38 games for the Hurricanes.
San Francisco has signed two UFL players now after San Antonio Brahmas wide receiver Jontre Kirklin inked a contract earlier in the week. The Stallions have 12 players who have signed NFL contracts, which is the most by any team in the UFL.
