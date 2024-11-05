Second Trade of Offseason Featured in Monday's UFL Transactions
Monday was big for the UFL as some of the biggest names in the league are back for season two. The moves included the second trade of the offseason, with the Arlington Renegades picking up cornerback Jayden Price from the Birmingham Stallions for defensive end Jeremiah Martin.
Here are the full details on Monday's transactions:
Trade
Arlington Renegades Receive CB Jayden Price
Brimingham Stallions Receive DE Jeremiah Martin
Price signed with the Stallions last week after an NFL stop with the Atlanta Falcons. He also played in the CFL for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after a successful career with North Dakota State. Price finished with 107 tackles, 17 pass deflections and three interceptions and was named Second Team All-MVFC selection in 2021.
Martin has played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants over the last year on their practice squads. He attended Texas A&M and Washington in college and earned First Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2022 with the Huskies.
D.C. Defenders
QB Jalan McClendon
McClendon returns for his second season with the Defenders and his fourth overall in spring football. He appeared in five games with D.C. last year, completing 61.9% of his passes for 129 yards. In 2023, McClendon broke out with four starts for the Las Vegas Vipers late in the season and threw for 873 yards and five touchdowns to one interception.
Michigan Panthers
OG Jake Burton
The Panthers got one of their key starting offensive linemen back with Burton's return at left guard. Burton spent the preseason with the Detroit Lions with fellow Panthers teammate kicker Jake Bates.
St. Louis Battlehawks
RB Jacob Saylors
Saylors is back after playing in the early part of training camp with the New York Giants before they released him. Injuries at running back opened the door for Saylors to earn the starting job with St. Louis, and he finished as the second-leading rusher in the UFL with 461 and five touchdowns, also second-best in the league.
