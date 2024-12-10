Seven Players Open New Week with UFL Contracts
The last two weeks have been extremely busy for the UFL as the league continues to land new talent, along with a mix of veteran players from last year's rosters.
On Monday, seven more players committed to the UFL for the 2025 season. While most are new to the league, the St. Louis Battlehawks brought back one player from last year's squad and another who played on the team in 2023.
Here's a look at each of the signings.
Arlington Renegades
DT Jerrod Clark
Clark was a Third-Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 for Coastal Carolina, where he made 105 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks and three pass deflections. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and 2024.
D.C. Defenders
OLB Brian Abraham
Abraham started his college career with Yale before transferring to Albany for his last season. He made 37 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss during the 2023 campaign. The Chicago Bears invited him to rookie mini camp after he went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Memphis Showboats
- DE Jaylon Allen
- WR Kyle Sheets
- OG Ryan Johnson
Allen had a nice college run with the Memphis Tigers, being named to the Second Team All-AAC team in 2023 after earning honorable mention honors in 2022. He finished his Tigers career with 150 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five pass deflections, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in 60 games.
Sheets was one of the top receivers in Slippery Rock program history. He was third in receiving touchdowns, fourth in career receiving yards and seventh in career catches, and he spent training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs this summer.
Johnson was primarily the starting right guard for Youngstown State, making 28 career starts on the line. This season, he signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent.
St. Louis Battlehawks
- C Mike Panasiuk
- CB Nate Meadors
Panasiuk was the starting center for the Battlehawks last season, and his performance earned him a spot on the All-UFL team. He returns after a short stint in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, where he played preseason games back in August.
Meadors makes his return to St. Louis after being one of their starting defensive backs in the XFL during the 2023 season. He had 37 tackles and two interceptions in nine games with the Battlehawks. That helped him land with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.