Six More Players Ink Contracts with UFL Including Former NFL Second-Round Pick
The UFL saw an interesting mix of former players returning and new wide receivers joining the league on Wednesday. Six players were signed to four UFL teams in the latest signings.
Here’s the newest batch of transactions and their potential impact on their teams.
Arlington Renegades
RB Dae Dae Hunter
Hunter was able to find some playing time late in the Renegades’ season as he rushed 15 times for 74 yards and one touchdown in just three games. Arlington re-signed Devin Darrington last week, and they are expected to join De’Veon Smith and Leddie Brwon in the backfield.
D.C. Defenders
- DT Kevin Atkins
- LB Momo Sanogo
- TE Trae Barry
Sanogo was fourth on the Defenders in tackles with 32, as he also added two tackles for loss and a blocked kick in nine games. Atkins only played in three games, as he racked up four tackles and one tackle for loss. Barry recorded one tackle in 10 games.
Michigan Panthers
WR Jaylon Moore
Moore is making his first stop in spring football after three stops in the NFL. He had a workout with the Miami Dolphins in July. The Panthers have re-signed multiple wide receivers to the team, which will make it more challenging for Moore to fight for a roster spot. Many receivers who are already familiar with the offensive system will be back, but he will challenge those returning.
St. Louis Battlehawks
WR Andy Isabella
Isabella is a big pickup for the UFL after he spent the last five years in the NFL with three teams. The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s made 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 43 games.
St. Louis lost Hakeem Butler to the NFL when he signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, and he has not re-signed with the Battlehawks since his release. Isabella gives the Battlehawks a dangerous slot receiver who could jump right in as a starter and a reliable third-down pass target.
