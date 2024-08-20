Six Players Make Jump in Latest Wave of UFL to NFL Signings
The NFL is closing in on the end of the preseason, and with injuries popping up, UFL players are getting more looks based on their recent performances.
Six more players from the UFL are reportedly being signed by NFL teams, including three from the San Antonio Brahmas. Here are the players who landed in the NFL:
- San Antonio Brahams DT Jaylen Twyman (New York Jets)
- Birmingham Stallions LB Kyahva Tezino (Pittsburgh Steelers, via Aaron Wilson)
- San Antonio Brahmas RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers, via Tom Pelissero)
- Houston Roughnecks WR Justin Hall (Minnesota Vikings)
- St. Louis Battlehawks LB Chris Garrett (Arizona Cardinals, via MLFootball)
- San Antonio Brahmas LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (Detroit Lions, via MLFootball)
Twyman had an impactful three games on the field for the Brahmas, making four tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass breakup. San Antonio enjoyed McFarland’s versatility on the field; though injuries held him back to just five games, he amassed 192 rushing yards and 206 receiving yards with four total touchdowns. Iyiegbuniwe had 14 tackles in eight games for the Brahmas defense.
Tezino has been regarded as one of the best, most consistent linebackers in spring football since his breakout season in 2022. He made 66 tackles and a half of a sack for the Stallions last season en route to a UFL title victory. In the USFL with the Pittsburgh Maulers, Tezino made 179 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. The league named him to its All-USFL Team in 2023, and he earned USFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Hall was a breakout star for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2023 before adding to his success with the Roughnecks last year. He made 56 catches for 604 yards and three touchdowns for the Roughnecks in 2024. Hall captured a spot on the All-USFL Team in 2023 with the Gamblers after making 47 receptions for 513 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
Garrett won the UFL Special Teams Player of the Year award this past season for the Battlehawks. He racked up 26 tackles and one sack for St. Louis. The Gamblers had Garrett on their roster in 2023 for two games where he made one tackle.
Officially, the UFL has had 66 players sign with the NFL, but with other signings still to be announced by the UFL, it’s closer to 70 players. The NFL is concluding its preseason this week before final roster cutdowns are made next week.
