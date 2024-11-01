Six Players Sign UFL Contracts Ahead of Halloween
On Wednesday, six players signed UFL contracts with four teams. Three of the players played in the UFL or were on a UFL roster last year.
Here’s a look at the latest batch of UFL signings:
Birmingham Stallions
- WR Austin Watkins
- CB Jayden Price
Watkins returns to the Stallions after playing in Birmingham in the 2023 USFL season. He had 16 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown in seven games. Watkins had NFL stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and most recently the Philadelphia Eagles.
Price is playing on his first spring football team and is coming off stops in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and in the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. At North Dakota State, Price was a Second Team All-MVFC selection in 2021 and finished his career with five punt returns for touchdowns on special teams and 107 tackles, 17 pass deflections and three interceptions on defense.
Houston Roughnecks
CB Kiondre Thomas
Thomas is back after signing with the Carolina Panthers following the UFL season. He played in six games for the Roughnecks last season due to a suspension, making 14 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception and one tackle for loss. Thomas has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers.
Michigan Panthers
- FS Kai Nacua
- DE Levi Bell
Nacua was a key contributor to the Panthers’ defense, leading the team in tackles (48), pass breakups (eight) and interceptions (three). He was named to the All-UFL team at the end of the season.
Bell rejoins the team once again after leaving the Panthers for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL preseason. While he didn’t log any stats for Michigan last season, he made 16 tackles and four sacks for the Panthers in 2023.
San Antonio Brahmas
CB Jalen Elliott
Elliott is another typical signing for the Brahmas as a cornerback with NFL experience. He appeared in two games for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Most of his playing time came with the Detroit Lions in 2021 as he racked up 12 tackles in eight games. He also spent time with the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.