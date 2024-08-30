UFL

Six Players Sign with UFL Teams in Latest Transactions

The UFL continues to bring players to the league, getting six more guys signed with three teams on Thursday.

Anthony Miller

Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; DC Defenders wide receiver Ty Scott (19) catches a passes against San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Darius Phillips (2) in the first half at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; DC Defenders wide receiver Ty Scott (19) catches a passes against San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Darius Phillips (2) in the first half at The Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports / Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
The offseason never sleeps in the UFL. An additional six players signed with three UFL teams on Thursday.

Here are all the signings and a look at their impact on the teams going into 2025.

Birmingham Stallions

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Birmingham Stallions defensive back Chris Jackson (1) tackles Arlington Renegades tight end Sal Cannella (80) during the second half at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
  • CB Chris Jackson
  • S JuJu Hughes

Jackson and Hughes played less than half the season for the Birmingham Stallions in 2024. Jackson appeared in four games and made 17 tackles, while Hughes racked up four tackles in two games. The secondary gets some familiar faces who know the defense's system.

Michigan Panthers

Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
iNov 13, 2021; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • DT Keonte Schad

Schad was picked up by the Michigan Panthers last week off waivers after the Houston Roughnecks cut him, but he only lasted a short time before signing with the Green Bay Packers. He made 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games with the Roughnecks last season. Size is the name of the game for Michigan and Schad has proven to be a solid pass rusher at defensive tackle.

San Antonio Brahmas

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Nate Wieland (59) rushes New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the second half of a preseason game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
  • CB Darius Phillips
  • CB Kaleb Ford-Dement
  • ILB Nate Wieland

Phillips played in seven games with San Antonio last season, amassing 19 tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one tackle for loss and one interception. Wieland only played in one game where he made three tackles and one pass breakup. Ford-Dement spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints, contributing one tackle and one pass deflection in one game. This brings a full focus on the defense for San Antonio as the team brings back key depth players.

