Six Players Sign with UFL Teams in Latest Transactions
The offseason never sleeps in the UFL. An additional six players signed with three UFL teams on Thursday.
Here are all the signings and a look at their impact on the teams going into 2025.
Birmingham Stallions
- CB Chris Jackson
- S JuJu Hughes
Jackson and Hughes played less than half the season for the Birmingham Stallions in 2024. Jackson appeared in four games and made 17 tackles, while Hughes racked up four tackles in two games. The secondary gets some familiar faces who know the defense's system.
Michigan Panthers
- DT Keonte Schad
Schad was picked up by the Michigan Panthers last week off waivers after the Houston Roughnecks cut him, but he only lasted a short time before signing with the Green Bay Packers. He made 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games with the Roughnecks last season. Size is the name of the game for Michigan and Schad has proven to be a solid pass rusher at defensive tackle.
San Antonio Brahmas
- CB Darius Phillips
- CB Kaleb Ford-Dement
- ILB Nate Wieland
Phillips played in seven games with San Antonio last season, amassing 19 tackles, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one tackle for loss and one interception. Wieland only played in one game where he made three tackles and one pass breakup. Ford-Dement spent training camp with the New Orleans Saints, contributing one tackle and one pass deflection in one game. This brings a full focus on the defense for San Antonio as the team brings back key depth players.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.