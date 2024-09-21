Six Players Signed with UFL, Including Former Chicago Bears Linebacker
With signings starting to slow up to close out the week, the UFL was able to secure signed 2025 contracts with six players, including former Chicago Bears linebacker DeMarquis Gates.
Here are the teams that signed those players:
Birmingham Stallions
- LB DeMarquis Gates
- DE Joshua Pryor
- CB Rachad Wildgoose
Gates returns for his third season with the Stallions after finishing third on the team in tackles with 37 while also adding three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble last year. His more recent NFL stint was with the Chicago Bears in 2022 and 2023, as he made two tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games.
This will be Pryor's first appearance in spring football after playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders in the last two years. He got a tackle in seven games for the Commanders in 2023.
Wildgoose will also be new to spring football after playing significant time for the Commanders in 2022. In 15 games, he made 16 tackles and three pass deflections. He also played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.
Memphis Showboats
- OLB Terrill Hanks
Hanks only played in two games for the Showboats last year as he made eight tackles and one tackle for loss. He's also played for the Stallions in 2022 in the USFL and San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL in 2023.
Houston Roughnecks
- QB Nolan Henderson
Henderson made some starts for the Roughnecks last season after appearing in four games. He threw for 529 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. Henderson was also third on the team in rushing yards with 142 yards and scored one touchdown on the ground. Houston will have Henderson in camp to compete for the starting job as he is the most athletic quarterback on the roster and gives the offense a different element compared to what Reid Sinnett and Jarrett Guarantano can provide.
Michigan Panthers
- DT Walter Palmore
Palmore started alongside Garrett Marino at defensive tackle last season, racking up 19 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in 10 regular season games. The three-year Panther landed in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers as he made eight tackles and one pass deflection during the preseason.
