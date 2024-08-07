Spring Football King Luis Perez Signs with Los Angeles Chargers
The Spring Football King has taken his crown off and left the throne for another shot at the NFL.
Arlington Renegades quarterback Luis Perez signed with the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday after working out with the team.
Perez spent the 2024 season with the Renegades in the UFL, posting the best stats of his professional career. He led the league in passing yards (2,309) and touchdowns (18). After being traded to the Renegades late in the season, Perez was a vital piece to the team in 2023. He won the XFL Championship Game MVP and led Arlington to a league championship.
Throughout his professional career, he has played for five spring football leagues, and he was a starter in all of them. Those leagues include the AAF, XFL, The Spring League, USFL and UFL. His total stats from those leagues include 7,674 yards and 51 touchdowns.
Perez has played in NFL preseason games for the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions. He has thrown for 48 yards in those two games.
The 29-year-old quarterback has had a long history in spring football and found himself in an interesting battle with the Chargers. Justin Herbert is the clear-cut starter in LA. Perez will battle with Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman for the backup job.
Over 40 players have signed from the UFL to the NFL. Perez is the second quarterback to sign with the NFL after Adrian Martinez joined the New York Jets.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.