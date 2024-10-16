St. Louis Battlehawks Add Former New York Jets Wide Receiver
It’s clear this offseason for the St. Louis Battlehawks has been focused on adding as much talent at wide receiver as possible. On Tuesday, the Battlehawks signed wide receiver Denzel Mims to his first spring football contract as first reported by MLFootball.
Mims is known for being a former second-round pick of the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He spent three seasons with the Jets, making 42 catches for 676 yards in 30 games. Injuries and inconsistency resulted in Mims getting traded to the Detroit Lions prior to training camp last year. He was waived a month later and spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then had a stint with the Jaguars this year.
With the Baylor Bears, Mims caught 186 passes for 2,925 yards and 28 touchdowns in 49 games. He was named to the All-Big 12 team twice including a spot on the first team in his final season in 2019.
The signing makes sense. Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht still has a close relationship with the Jets as he is currently broadcasting games for them on the radio. Becht also used to play for the Jets, so he has always associated himself with the organization which gave him some insight into Mims.
St. Louis has not been shy about targeting former NFL wide receivers as the Battlehawks signed another former second-round NFL draft pick in Andy Isabella earlier in the month. The Battlehawks have yet to re-sign UFL Offensive Player of the Year Hakeem Butler after he was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals in training camp.
Last season, the Battlehawks finished with a 7-3 record and won the XFL Conference regular-season title before losing to the San Antonio Brahmas in the conference title game.
