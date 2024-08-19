St. Louis Battlehawks All-UFL Offensive Lineman Heads to Indianapolis Colts
The St. Louis Battlehawks are losing one of their key offensive lineman from their 2024 campaign.
MLFootball reported that Mike Panasiuk is signing with the Indianapolis Colts. The UFL announced Sunday night that Panasiuk's contract with the league was terminated.
Panasiuk started the season with the Battlehawks as their center and was named All-UFL after the year. He is among four players named to the All-UFL in 2024 and All-XFL teams in 2023.
Panasiuk went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan State and first signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. He went on to play for the Carolina Panthers, but never stepped on the field during the regular season.
During his time with the Spartans in college, Panasiuk was named an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team twice and landed as a second-team All-Big Ten team in 2018. He was a defensive tackle in college, amassing 100 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, four sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one block in 51 games.
The UFL has had over 60 players signed NFL contracts this offseason.
