St. Louis Battlehawks Bring Back Pair of Players, Including All-UFL Offensive Lineman
The St. Louis Battlehawks may not be bringing back their star quarterback, but there will still be plenty of familiar faces returning for the 2025 season. MLFootball reported that starting left tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith was returning while the UFL announced the team signed defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun.
Jones-Smith spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons and has played for six NFL teams. He made starts with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens in 2020 and 2021.
Last year in the UFL, Jones-Smith started at left tackle for the Battlehawks and made the All-UFL team. This is the second straight season Jones-Smith has been included in an all-league team; he did the same when the Battlehawks were in the XFL in 2023.
Akinmoladun wrapped up his third season in spring football, playing for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2022 and spending the last two years with St. Louis. He racked up 14 tackles and one tackle for loss in nine games last season. Akinmoladun has 4.5 sacks in three seasons in spring football.
The Battlehawks are focused on stability in the trenches, and Jones-Smith gives the St. Louis offense the pass protection needed for whoever becomes the team's new starting quarterback. Akinmoladun brings depth to a defensive line built to be one of the best in the UFL.
St. Louis finished last season with a second straight 7-3 record, but lost to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference Championship game.
