St. Louis Battlehawks Bring Back Trio of Players from 2024 Squad
It's been a busy week for the St. Louis Battlehawks, as the team has already signed three players to contracts. The team went back to work, and three more players returned to the squad for the 2025 season. St. Louis signed the following players on Tuesday:
- OL Abdul Beecham (Kansas State)
- WR Jerome Kapp (Kutztown)
- RB Kevon Latulas (Missouri State)
Beecham is a spring football veteran. He played in two games for the Battlehawks this season after the team picked him in the UFL Dispersal Draft before the 2024 campaign. He started for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL in 2023 and played in every game. Beecham also had stints with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in 2022 and The Spring League in 2021.
Beecham played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL in 2019. He was a primary starter for the Kansas State Wildcats' offensive line in his last two years in college.
Kapp played most of his snaps on special teams for the Battlehawks where he had nine tackles and a fumble recovery in nine games. He played in the NFL with the New York Jets, catching one pass for six yards in preseason in 2023. During his time at Division II's Kutztown, Kapp made 122 catches for 2,190 yards and 22 touchdowns in 36 games.
First released at the end of Battlehawks training camp, Latulas was brought back onto the team in the middle of the season after Mataeo Durant’s injury. Latulas also saw time on special teams, making three tackles in one game. He rushed for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons at Missouri State.
St. Louis is clearly focused on bringing back players who know the system and can step up in bigger roles in 2025.
