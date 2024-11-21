St. Louis Battlehawks Coach Anthony Becht Responds to AJ McCarron Discontent Over Release
Spring pro football's most beloved team, the St. Louis Battlehawks, and its now former star quarterback are at odds in what has become the most intriguing storyline of the UFL offseason.
It all started a week ago when the St. Louis Battlehawks announced they were going in a different direction for the upcoming 2025 season, releasing A.J. McCarron's player rights.
On the surface, the departure seemed to be amicable and a mutual decision. The Battlehawks went out of their way to thank McCarron for his contributions the last two seasons.
Following the Battlehawks and Becht's glowing statements, McCarron turned to social media to share his frustration with the development.
My phone must not work anymore to let me know when this was actually going down BUT...STL!! Thank you for the last two seasons. You will hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. I will talk more on this situation and my future on Monday at 2 pm CT on @mccreadyandsiskey. #Mac10Monday- A.J. McCarron
McCarron, who openly criticized last year's merger between the XFL and USFL, particularly the new structure for players, contemplated not participating in the league. However, he ultimately decided to give spring pro football and St. Louis another chance before last season's training camp commenced.
The McCready and Siskey Podcast released a preview clip of an interview conducted with the former Alabama signal-caller last Thursday. In it, McCarron spoke strongly about his negative experience in the UFL.
I'm like if I didn't love my kids, I would've walked off and retired then. I was like I didn't sign up for this s**t.- McCarron
Despite his ill feelings toward the UFL, St. Louis's release of McCarron seems to have ignited a spark in him to continue playing with the intent of revenge against his former team, as illustrated in his full interview, which was released on YouTube.
I wanna come back with a vengeance and I wanna face them (St. Louis) twice. I wanna go to somebody that faces them twice a year and put it on 'em. We’ll see if there ends up being a fit and it ends up working out, but I just felt like it wasn’t done the right way, and that’s part of business. Hell, you can’t ask for everything. There’s gonna be things. That’s part of life. But I just felt like I was due a little more respect with how it went down than what I was shown, but it’s a part of business. Can’t cry about it and I don’t want to be in my feelings.- AJ McCarron on McCready & Siskey Podcast
In response to McCarron's gripes about his departure, Becht, a guest on ESPN Radio with fellow New York Jet pre- and post-game show host Dan Graca, directly addressed McCarron's comments.
"I said to him and the media. I am incredibly thankful for A.J., coming and playing for us two years ago. I recruited him. I sold him a vision. And I believed that he could be a guy who could come in and help us. And give him a platform. "
Becht would go on to call McCarron a warrior and winner, and was grateful for how A.J.'s veteran presence helped him as a first-year pro football head coach in 2023. The original plan was for one year, and Becht was happy that McCarron reached the NFL again with the Cincinnati Bengals.
On the decision to go in a different direction at quarterback, Becht said it wasn't an easy one. "It wasn't a performance-based decision," he said. "This is a league of opportunity." Becht wants to give someone else the same opportunity he gave McCarron. The Battlehawks coach says he has no negative feelings toward his former starting quarterback and told him so on the phone.
Becht says the team didn't hold his rights because they wanted to give McCarron the freedom to pursue whatever he wanted. The St. Louis leader admits that replacing McCarron will be challenging.
McCarron has emerged as a standout in spring football, playing as the starting quarterback for the Battlehawks in both the XFL and UFL. Despite a late-season injury in 2024, he managed to pass for 1,582 yards across nine games, securing 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His performance in the 2023 XFL season was particularly impressive, racking up 2,150 yards and 24 touchdowns with only six interceptions, making him a strong contender for MVP.
Many league followers have been stunned by the Battlehawks' recent divorce from McCarron. However, sources inside the league and team weren't surprised by St. Louis's decision or McCarron's discontent afterward.
Several unnamed Battlehawks have noted that McCarron's teammates have not defended him following his release. There's a strong sentiment within the team that his departure is a favorable one, and McCarron's bitter response validated the decision.
It remains to be seen if other UFL teams will value McCarron's presence on the field and in the locker room. However, if a UFL team does and signs him, the Battlehawks' encounter on the field against their former favored son would undoubtedly provide the league's most dramatic showdown next spring.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
