St. Louis Battlehawks Head Coach Anthony Becht Interviews for West Virginia Opening
The UFL presents opportunities for players to make a name for themselves in hopes of getting noticed and signed by NFL teams. It can also do the same for coaches who would like a shot at landing NFL or college coaching jobs.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht interviewed for the West Virginia head coaching opening. Schefter added that Becht is also getting interest from NFL teams about coaching opportunities.
It comes as no surprise that Becht would get an interview with West Virginia, as Becht has been expressing interest since the job opened last week. He's familiar with the program as a former two-time Second Team All-Big East selection with the Mountaineers at tight end. Becht was named to the West Virginia Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Becht has been working as a commentator for New York Jets games on the radio during the NFL season. He has stayed in the NFL space since he was a former first-round pick of the Jets in his playing days.
The UFL has enjoyed having Becht in the league. He has gone 7-3 in each of the last two seasons with the Battlehawks. St. Louis made the XFL Conference Championship game last season before losing to the San Antonio Brahmas.
It's unknown whether Becht has a good chance of winning the West Virginia job, but the looks from the NFL might have the UFL scrambling to find a replacement for him if he takes another job. For now, it is business as usual for Becht as he focuses on the 2025 Battlehawks season.
