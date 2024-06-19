St. Louis Battlehawks Lose Third Player to NFL as Star Linebacker Joins Dallas Cowboys
It’s been a solid start to the offseason for the St. Louis Battlehawks as another of their players has landed in the NFL.
Linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. signed with the Cowboys on Tuesday. Harvey Jr. recently completed a workout with Dallas and was expected to sign with the team once the UFL season concluded.
It was an exceptional season for Harvey, who led the league in tackles with 78. The 28-year-old linebacker also had nine tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 10 games. He was named to the All-UFL team as an inside linebacker and was one of five Battlehawks selected.
Harvey also started for St. Louis last year in the XFL, posting 59 tackles in 10 games. After going undrafted in 2019, he spent three seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, posting two tackles in four games. He earned a spot in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in January 2019 following a stellar career at Iowa State.
Harvey is the third Battlehawks player to sign with the NFL after Jaryd Jones-Smith and Jacob Saylors. He’s also the second UFL player to sign with the Cowboys, joining D.C. Defenders cornerback Gareon Conley.
St. Louis finished with a 7-3 record and won the XFL Conference title in the regular season before losing to the San Antonio Brahmas in the playoffs.
