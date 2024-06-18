St. Louis Battlehawks Lose Two Star Offensive Players to NFL
With the success of St. Louis in the 2024 UFL season, the Battlehawks were expected to attract the attention of NFL teams. One day after the conclusion of the UFL Championship game, two players are already heading out the door.
NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported Monday that offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith is signing with the Atlanta Falcons and running back Jacob Saylors is heading to New York to play with the Giants. Both players had their contracts terminated by the UFL on Monday.
Jones-Smith is coming off a campaign as one of the best left tackles in the UFL, landing on the All-UFL team. He was also on the All-XFL team last year as a starter on the Battlehawks offensive line. Jones-Smith has NFL experience, playing in seven total games with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens.
Saylors was second in the UFL in rushing yards (461) and rushing touchdowns (five) and he also landed on the All-UFL team. He played in the preseason with the Cincinnati Bengals, contributing nine carries for 27 yards in three games.
The Battlehawks had eight players who signed with NFL teams last offseason. Six UFL players were released from their contracts Monday night as they prepare to sign NFL contracts.
