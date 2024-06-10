St. Louis Battlehawks QB A.J. McCarron Shows Heart in Gritty Performance Despite Season-Ending Loss
Over 30,000 St. Louis Battlehawks fans that packed The Dome at America’s Center went home disappointed after the team lost to the San Antonio Brahmas 25-15 with the XFL Conference title on the line. While the game did not go how they had hoped, they were able to cheer on their beloved quarterback in one of the gutsiest performances of the season.
Battlehawks quarterback A.J. McCarron entered the game nowhere near 100% after injuring his ankle in a Week 7 30-26 loss to the Birmingham Stallions. McCarron missed two games before returning with a below-average performance in Week 10 against the San Antonio Brahmas, but the Battlehawks still won 13-12.
On Sunday, McCarron aggravated his ankle injury on the last play of the first half and was shown on the ground for a few minutes before he gingerly walked back to the locker room. After the game, McCarron commented on his decision of whether he would return.
“It was the same, exact situation from Birmingham," he admitted. "I haven’t seen the TV clip, but I could feel it as soon as he fell on it. It was the exact, same way. It just sucked. Tried to get through it. I told (St. Louis coach Anthony Becht) I’d go see the doctors and then let him know if I could go.”
He came back for the second half and got the team as close as 19-15 before two San Antonio field goals sealed the win. McCarron finished the game 19-29 for 179 yards and one touchdown.
His story has been an inspiration since he shared last year that he was playing in the XFL so his sons could see him on the field. That was the same reason he stayed on the field for the second half of the game.
“Having my boys in here," he reflected, "trying to show them you got to be able to push through (expletive), especially at a young age. As a kid, they slide into second, skin their knee up, the first thing they want to do is, ‘Oh, my knee.’ I know, especially my oldest right here, he likes to exaggerate a lot of injuries, so trying to show him: Hey, you got to push through it.”
This offseason will once again present the question as to whether McCarron returns to the Dome or if he moves on to other opportunities. There is no doubt though how much the game and the UFL means to him. He left the door open for a return to the league in 2025.
“Like I’ve said many times – it’s no secret – I want to be a part of this league. I think I can still play at a high level. I think I’ve shown that this year. But whether it’s being a coach in this league, I think this league has a great opportunity to grow and really showcase a lot of guys and help guys achieve their goal.”
The Battlehawks ended their season 7-3, winning the regular-season XFL Conference title. San Antonio advanced to the UFL title game after the win against St. Louis and will face the Stallions on Sunday, July 16 at the same Dome at 5:00 pm EST on Fox.
