St. Louis Battlehawks Release Quarterback with A.J. McCarron Return Looming
Just less than a week after being signed to the team, quarterback Drew Plitt’s time has ended with the St. Louis Battlehawks. The UFL shared transactions on Wednesday that included Plitt being waived by the Battlehawks.
Plitt served as the emergency third quarterback in St. Louis’ 26-21 win over the D.C. Defenders last week in place of injured starter A.J. McCarron. After the XFL-USFL merger, Plitt re-signed with the Arlington Renegades before getting waived by the team during training camp.
Last year, Plitt started three of five games for the Renegades in the XFL throwing for 668 yards and three touchdowns to five interceptions. After the XFL season, he joined the Cincinnati Bengals for his second stint with the franchise after previously playing there in 2022.
The move is a sign that McCarron is progressing well after missing last week with an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago against the Birmingham Stallions. McCarron has so far been limited in practice this week but has at least been on the field. If McCarron isn’t available once again, Manny Wilkins would make his second straight start with Brandon Silvers as the backup.
St. Louis will be away from home in Week 9 for a matchup with the Arlington Renegades. The Battlehawks (6-2) clinched a playoff spot last week but still must compete with the San Antonio Brahmas (6-2) to host the XFL Conference championship game.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.