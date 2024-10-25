St. Louis Battlehawks Sign Former Indianapolis Colts Second-Round Pick
The St. Louis Battlehawks are bringing in some former NFL talent as they look for help on the defensive side of the ball. On Thursday, sources told SI.com's Mike Mitchell that the Battlehawks have signed outside linebacker Kemoko Tyray to a UFL contract.
Tyray was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft where he would spend four seasons with the team. He finished with 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 38 games. His last stop was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, where he had one tackle in three games.
At Rutgers, Tyray accumulated 103 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, four pass deflections, three blocks, 3 fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in four seasons. He earned a spot in the Senior Bowl in 2018 before being drafted.
It's the third former second-round pick the Battlehawks have picked up for the 2025 season. Wide receivers Andy Isabella and Denzel Mims were the previous ones to join the team.
This gives the Battlehawks a stacked unit on defense as the team recently re-signed Pita Taumoepenu at outside linebacker as well. St. Louis' defense also has Travis Feeney and Austin Faoliu, who round out a solid front seven for the team.
The Battlehawks are looking to make their first league championship game after missing it the previous two seasons despite strong 7-3 regular-season campaigns.
