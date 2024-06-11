St. Louis Battlehawks Stars Land NFL Workouts After Conference Title Game Loss
UFL players whose teams have been eliminated are starting to see an entrance into the NFL with workout invites. The St. Louis Battlehawks especially have expected many of their starters to get opportunities at the next level.
Over the past two days, four players on the Battlehawks received NFL workout invites. Here is the list of the players and the teams that are giving them a look:
RB Jacob Saylors (New York Giants)
LB Willie Harvey (Dallas Cowboys)
WR Hakeem Butler (Carolina Panthers)
K Andre Szmyt (Washington Commanders)
Saylors finished second in the league in rushing yards (461) and rushing touchdowns (five). Harvey led the UFL in tackles with 78, also contributing nine tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Butler topped the league in receiving yards (652) and was second in receiving touchdowns (five), earning UFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. Szmyt made the most field goals in the league with 19, only missing two all season.
Harvey and Butler are the only two who have played in NFL regular-season games. Butler appeared in two games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, and Harvey racked up two tackles in four games with the Cleveland Browns.
The Cowboys have a history of landing top spring football players. They currently have two former USFL players in kicker Brandon Aubrey and wide receiver/return specialist KaVontae Turpin, both of whom earned All-Pro selections last year in the NFL.
St. Louis finished the season with a 7-3 record, earning a home playoff game after finishing first in the XFL Conference with the tiebreaker win over the San Antonio Brahmas. The Brahmas were the victors on Sunday, though, winning the conference title game against the Battlehawks 25-15. San Antonio will face the Birmingham Stallions for the UFL title on Sunday.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.