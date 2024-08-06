St. Louis Battlehawks Start Division Title Defense with Three Signings
After a disappointing exit from the UFL playoffs last year, the St. Louis Battlehawks are looking for more than just a regular season XFL Division title.
On Monday, the Battlehawks signed three players to the roster, including safety Dravon Askew-Henry, tight end Kemari Averett and offensive tackle Teton Saltes. All three players played for the Battlehawks in 2024.
Askew-Henry was a key contributor on defense, racking up 33 tackles, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery in 10 games. He spent the previous two years in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals, making 71 tackles and two interceptions. Askew-Henry also started for the New York Guardians of the XFL in 2020, amassing 12 tackles on the season.
Averett played as the backup tight end to Jake Sutherland. He made six catches for 45 yards in 10 games this past season. He attended Bethune-Cookman in college for two seasons, making 91 receptions for 1,384 yards and 17 touchdowns in 22 games. Before then, he was at Louisville for two seasons, hauling in 15 receptions for 144 yards and three scores.
St. Louis signed Saltes in May to give the team depth at the season's end. He previously played for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL in 2023 and was a member of the Michigan Panthers of the USFL in 2022.
These are the first roster moves the Battlehawks have made in the offseason besides selecting 10 players in the UFL College Draft.
