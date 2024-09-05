St. Louis Battlehawks UFL to NFL Update: Legacy Players Make Mark on NFL
The St. Louis Battlehawks are one of the oldest teams in the modern-day spring football as they still have players in the NFL who played in the 2020 XFL season.
This past NFL preseason, the UFL witnessed 11 former St. Louis Battlehawks go through training camp and play in preseason games. Seven of those players were on the 2024 team while the other four played either in 2020 or 2023.
Here are the former Battlehawks and how they stand in the NFL:
2024 St. Louis Battlehawks
- LB Chris Garrett (Arizona Cardinals, Cut)
- OT Jaryd Jones-Smith (Atlanta Falcons, Cut)
- WR Hakeem Butler (Cincinnati Bengals, Cut)
- LB Willie Harvey Jr. (Dallas Cowboys, Cut)
- C Mike Panasiuk (Indianapolis Colts, Cut)
- LB Mike Rose (New Orleans Saints, Cut)
- RB Jacob Saylors (New York Giants/Cleveland Browns, Cut)
Harvey was one of the standouts from the preseason on defense as he made six tackles in three preseason games with the Cowboys after putting up an All-UFL season in 2024. Rose also performed well with eight tackles in three games with the Saints. Garrett made two tackles in one preseason game as a member of the Cardinals.
Panasiuk and Jones-Smith got some playing time on the offensive line for the Falcons and Colts. Saylors didn’t get any touches with the Giants but rushed five times for 30 yards with the Browns in two preseason games. Butler didn’t see much playing time for the Bengals as he made just one catch for 12 yards in three contests.
2020 & 2023 St. Louis Battlehawks
- DT LaCale London (Atlanta Falcons, Practice Squad)
- QB Taylor Heinicke (Atlanta Falcons/Los Angeles Chargers, 53-Man Roster)
- S Lukas Denis (Atlanta Falcons, Cut)
- S Nate Meadors (Pittsburgh Steelers, Cut)
Heinicke’s story in the NFL has been great to follow, from backup to Jordan Ta’amu in St. Louis back in 2020 to now being one of the top backups in the NFL. The Falcons traded Heinicke to the Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick last week. He has thrown 6,635 yards and 39 touchdowns in 38 career games.
London is the only other player to currently be in the NFL as he landed on the Falcons’ practice squad. He played in seven games last year for Atlanta, racking up 13 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Meadors was on the Steelers but did not play in any games. Denis made 11 tackles and two pass deflections in three games with Atlanta.
Battlehawks fans can look forward to keeping track of Heinicke and London throughout the 2024 NFL season.
