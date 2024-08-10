St. Louis Offseason Update: Head Coach Becht's New Job, Battlehawks Sign Former Kent State DB
The UFL offseason is a long one as the league's schedule runs for about three months. One of its head coaches has found a new job in the broadcasting booth to kill the time before the new season.
St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht announced on social media Thursday that he will be the new color radio analyst for the New York Jets for the upcoming 2024 season. Becht replaces Marty Lyons who stepped out of the booth after 22 years and will join play-by-play veteran Bob Wischusen.
Before standing on the sidelines as a head coach, Becht was a former first-round pick of the Jets in 2000 as a tight end. He played five seasons with New York and made 133 catches for 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns. Becht also played for four other teams before calling it a career after the 2011 season.
Since stepping off the field, Becht has worked as a broadcaster, calling NFL and college football games throughout. His big break came with the head coaching gig of the Battlehawks starting in 2023. He produced two straight 7-3 seasons as St. Louis made the playoffs last season before losing to the San Antonio Brahmas in the XFL Conference title game.
In response to the announcement, a fan asked Becht if he would come back to St. Louis next season.
"Of course," he replied.
Becht isn't the only member of the UFL who is in the broadcasting booth. Executive vice president of football operations Daryl "Moose" Johnston works for Fox Sports calling NFL games during the regular season.
In other Battlehawks news, defensive back Nico Bolden was signed after playing six games for St. Louis last season. Bolden made 11 tackles and one block. He played 23 games at Kent State in 2021 and 2020, finishing with 189 tackles, one sack and two interceptions.
This is the fourth signing the Battlehawks have made this week after signing three other players on Tuesday.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.