St. Louis Set as First Host in Series of UFL Player Showcases
The offseason is in full force for the UFL, with current players inking new deals in the NFL after the 12-week season concluded with the Birmingham Stallions beating the San Antonio Brahmas 25-0 for the UFL title.
Some of the first offseason events for the UFL are the player showcases the league will host around the country, beginning in St. Louis, Missouri on July 12 at 7:00 am CT. The players will work out at Missouri Baptist University. St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Becht has already confirmed he will attend the showcase.
The showcases are designed for players hoping to join the UFL to work out and execute drills in front of UFL coaches and personnel directors. The league will then determine who it wants to add to the 2025 UFL Draft player pool, which will be announced at a later date.
St. Louis is the first of six host cities for the player showcases that run through October. Other cities include Washington, Houston, Atlanta, Orlando and San Diego. Specialists have two additional showcases or workouts that will take place in October and December.
The next player showcase will be in Washington, D.C. on July 14 at the University of Maryland, beginning at 7:00 am local time.
