Stallions Re-Sign Outside Linebacker, Panthers Defensive End Heads to NFL
More signings occurred in the UFL on Tuesday, with the Birmingham Stallions bringing back outside linebacker Maalik Hall. Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers lost one of their newest additions, defensive end Keshawn Banks, whose contract was terminated ahead of a signing with an NFL team.
Hall played in only three games for the Stallions, making one tackle. He also played for the New York Jets briefly in 2023. At Southeastern Oklahoma State, Hall made 154 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in five seasons.
While it isn't confirmed where Banks will be playing in the NFL, he is leaving the Panthers after they signed him earlier in the month. His previous NFL experience was with Green Bay, where he made six tackles and one pass deflection in four preseason games.
Banks made 139 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble at San Diego State. The former Aztec starter was a second-team All-Mountain West selection twice in 2019 and 2021.
Since the offseason, 80 players have signed with the NFL. Michigan finished with a 7-3 record and lost in the USFL Conference Championship to the Stallions. Birmingham won the UFL title, its third straight league title.
