The Markcast Podcast: Buy or Sell? Was UFL 2024 a Financial Success?
Buy or sell? Was UFL 2024 a financial success? As we round down our coverage of UFL 2024 and look ahead to UFL 2025, was Season 1 of the newly merged XFL-USFL “super league” a success off the field in ratings, attendance and financial success? We bring Ben Fischer from the Sports Business Journal to share his thoughts and findings on UFL 2024 Season 1. We also look ahead to CFL Week 4 with Darrin Bauming of Bonfire Sports and Mike Hogan, the voice of the Toronto Argonauts.
Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal recently had a report detailing the financial situation of the UFL coming out of Season 1. We get Fischer's thoughts on the league's performance in the TV ratings, as well as on the field. We also get Fischer's opinion on the practicality of selling off UFL franchises to local owners, what FOX moving UFL games to Fridays in 2025 means to the network's commitment to the United Football League, and whether he believes the league is in a place to find success in Season 2 and beyond.
We're approaching Week 4 of the CFL, and there are plenty of storylines to track, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' early lack of success and the Toronto Argonauts' (surprising?) success without QB Chad Kelly under center for the first half of their season. We welcome Darrin Bauming of Bonfire Sports to share his insights on the Bombers' early struggles and get Mike Hogan's first-hand account of what's attributing to the Argos' success early in the 2025 CFL season.
