The Markcast Podcast: LIVE From UFL 2024 Championship Game in St. Louis
It's a BIG episode today as we go LIVE from St. Louis to preview the UFL 2024 Championship Game, which sees the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL Conference taking on the XFL Conference champion San Antonio Brahmas.
Anthony Miller of Sports Illustrated and "The Professor" Andrew Murray joined me LIVE across the street from the Battledome to preview the UFL title game with a loaded guest list of contributors and journalists.
Besides focusing on the title game and the culmination of the 2024 season, this also proves to be a great time to stop and reflect on the 2024 season of the UFL as a whole. Should expansion be looked at next season? What coaches are likely to return? Is the UFL any closer to attracting local owners for many of its fanbases? We tackle all of these questions and many more as we take comments and questions live from our viewers.
While it seems that the Stallions are the chalk pick to take home the inaugural title, the sentiment seems to be with the San Antonio Brahmas pulling an upset on the back-to-back USFL champs.
There's lots of intrigue not only in the championship match today, but also in the future of the league as a whole. How long is Redbird Capital going to be invested in losing money with the UFL? Will FOX look to take over league ownership as a whole moving forward so they can best position their IP alongside their other programming moving forward? We tackle all of these questions and many more!
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
