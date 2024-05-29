The Markcast Podcast: Results, Reactions, Winners and Losers from UFL Week 9
The Markcast has your winners and losers from Week 9 of the United Football League regular season. Andrew Murray and Reid Johnson went live on Tuesday to recap and react the action from all eight teams, as well as take your comments and questions live.
We had a few pieces of breaking news drop, including a defensive coaching change for the Birmingham Stallions with former Vegas Viper replacement head coach Anthony Blevins joining the staff as a defensive assistant. Daryl Johnston, executive VP of football ops, announced the final UFL game of Week 10 between the Houston Roughnecks and Memphis Showboats – both 1-8 – would now be for the right to draft first in each round of the upcoming 2025 UFL Draft. We saw this back in the "legacy USFL" first season, as the league wanted to incentivize teams against "tanking" for the overall No. 1 pick and that same rule change is being implemented once again.
The San Antonio Brahmas saw another major blow in terms of injuries this week with tight end Cody Latimer going on the IL for the remainder of the season after being carted off the field during last weekend's match against the Stallions.
Finally, take listener comments and questions, look at the recent UFL attendance figures through Week 9, recap UFL Week 9 play whilst looking ahead to the final week of the UFL regular season, preview Friday's episode where we'll tackle Johnston's recent comments blaming the UFL for its own attendance woes this season and give a guide for the league to find success in 2025.
