The Markcast Podcast: UFL 2024 Championship Results + Analysis
The UFL 2024 season has its champion and we went LIVE to recap, react to, and analyze the 2024 UFL Championship Game in St. Louis!
Big show today as "The Professor" Andrew Murray joins us to recap the (slightly underwhelming) UFL 2024 title game that saw the Birmingham Stallions hold the San Antonio Brahmas scoreless over four quarters to take home the inaugural UFL Championship — making them a three-time reigning spring football champion.
There are a lot of talking points coming out of the season, including the lack of St. Louis attendance with plenty of Battlehawks faithful opting to sit at home instead of showing out to support not only their team, but the UFL league as a whole.
On the field, the Brahmas had a complete collapse, with the defense giving up 25 points and the offense sputtering the entire game, not even making it to mid-field on most drives.
So was it a Stallions victory, or a Brahmas collapse? We chat through the game, Adrian Martinez's Championship MVP win, and what it means for the league moving forward with Birmingham as a three-time spring football champion.
Looking forward to next year, is expansion on the table when it comes to breathing some life into a second season of the UFL? We briefly discuss that possibility, as well as what (if anything) the league could have done to prevent the lackluster 2024 title game, both on the field and in the stands.
We've got a big episode coming up Friday as we recap the 2024 UFL season as a whole and look forward to a hopeful second spring football season from the united USFL-XFL "super league".
