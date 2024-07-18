UFL

The Markcast Podcast: UFL 2024 College Draft Results

We went LIVE to recap and react to the UFL 2024 College Draft. The United Football League held its 2024 UFL College Draft on Wednesday, July 17, at 11 a.m. ET. Teams selected from over 12,000 draft-eligible players.

We are back LIVE to recap and react to the UFL 2024 College Draft. The United Football League held its 2024 UFL College Draft this morning, with each team selecting the rights to 10 players. All UFL teams will hold exclusive rights to the players selected in today’s draft until the player reports to the team. 

We welcomed Greg Parks of the UFL Board, Anthony Miller of Sports Illustrated and Evan Willsmore, IFL DPP for the Vegas Knight Hawks, onto the program to share their thoughts on the draft process as a whole, the purpose of the UFL College Draft in terms of the players the teams should be targeting this time of year and how successful the eight UFL teams were in conducting the first draft of the UFL offseason.

ROUND 1

1. Memphis ShowboatsKansas QB Jason Bean

2. Houston RoughnecksCharlotte DE Eyabi Okie

3. Arlington RenegadesUCF QB John Rys Plumlee

4. D.C. DefendersMaryland OT Gottlieb Ayedze

5. St. Louis BattlehawksSan Jose State QB Chevan Cordeiro

6. Michigan PanthersIllinois OT Julian Pearl

7. San Antonio BrahmasBaylor DT DT Gabe Hall

8. Birmingham StallionsWyoming OT Frank Crum

ROUND 2

1. Memphis Showboats - Memphis RB Blake Watson

2. Houston Roughnecks - Middle TennesseeTra Fluellen

3. Arlington Renegades - Chattanooga OT Griffin McDowell

4. D.C. Defenders - BYU QB Kedon Slovis

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Missouri RB Cody Schrader

6. Michigan Panthers - Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern

7. San Antonio Brahmas - UCLA DE Gabriel Murphy

8. Birmingham Stallions - Rhode Island OT Lorenzo Thompson

ROUND 3

1. Memphis Showboats - Florida Atlantic DT Evan Anderson

2. Houston Roughnecks - AuburnKam Stutts

3. Arlington Renegades - Florida State LB Kalen Deloach

4. D.C. Defenders - Miami (Fla.) DT Leonard Taylor

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Virginia Tech DT Pheldarius Payne

6. Michigan Panthers - Ole Miss DE Isaac Ukwu

7. San Antonio Brahmas - USF OT Donovan Jennings

8. Birmingham Stallions - TCU RB Emani Bailey

ROUND 4

1. Memphis Showboats - Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker

2. Houston Roughnecks - Florida International LB Donovan Manuel

3. Arlington Renegades - Oregon DT Popo Aumavae

4. D.C. Defenders - San Diego State OT Garret Greenfield 

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Vanderbilt OL Bradley Ashmore

6. Michigan Panthers - Eastern Michigan OT Brian Dooley

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Utah CB Miles Battle

8. Birmingham Stallions - Illinois WR Isaiah Williams

ROUND 5

1. Memphis Showboats - UConn DE Eric Watts

2. Houston Roughnecks - Kansas State OL Hayden Gillum

3. Arlington Renegades - North Carolina LB Amari Gainer

4. D.C. Defenders - Michigan DE Braiden McGregor

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - UCLA LB Carl Jones Jr.

6. Michigan Panthers - Northern Illinois QB Rocky Lombardi

7. San Antonio Brahmas - James Madison DE Jamree Kromah

8. Birmingham Stallions - Colorado State TE Dallin Holker

ROUND 6

1. Memphis Showboats - OklahomaAndrew Raym

2. Houston Roughnecks - Pittsburgh TE Malcolm Epps

3. Arlington Renegades - Air Force RB Bo Richter

4. D.C. Defenders - Arizona RB Michael Wiley

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Oklahoma DT Isaiah Coe

6. Michigan Panthers - Mississippi WR Dayton Wade

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Mississippi State WR Lideatrick Griffin

8. Birmingham Stallions - Arkanasas DE Trajan Jeffcoat

ROUND 7

1. Memphis Showboats - Temple LB Yvandy Rigby

2. Houston Roughnecks - Oklahoma State LB Xavier Benson

3. Arlington Renegades - Oregon DT Taki Taimani 

4. D.C. Defenders - Toledo LB Dallas Gant

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Limestone WR Jelani Baker

6. Michigan Panthers - Florida StateAkeem Dent

7. San Antonio Brahmas - MarylandBeau Brade

8. Birmingham Stallions - TCU OT Andrew Coker

ROUND 8

1. Memphis Showboats - Maryland CB Ja'Quan Sheppard

2. Houston Roughnecks - Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams

3. Arlington Renegades - North Carolina OT Spencer Rolland

4. D.C. Defenders - Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - South Dakota State WR Jadon Janke

6. Michigan Panthers - UTEPAndrew Meyer

7. San Antonio Brahmas - TulaneSincere Haynesworth

8. Birmingham Stallions - South Carolina WR Ahmarean Brown

ROUND 9

1. Memphis Showboats - Tennessee TE McCallan Castles

2. Houston Roughnecks - Texas Tech CB Malik Dunlap

3. Arlington Renegades - Southern MissBriason Mays

4. D.C. Defenders - Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Georgia Tech CB Myles Sims

6. Michigan Panthers - Michigan State OL J.D. Duplain

7. San Antonio Brahmas - Kent State CB D.J. Miller Jr.

8. Birmingham Stallions - Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman

ROUND 10

1. Memphis Showboats - Yale WR Mason Tipton

2. Houston Roughnecks - Mississippi State TE Geor'quarius Spivey

3. Arlington Renegades - Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops

4. D.C. Defenders - NebraskaOmar Brown

5. St. Louis Battlehawks - Duke CB Myles Jones

6. Michigan Panthers - South Dakota StateIsaiah Stalbird

7. San Antonio Brahmas - UTSA WR Joshua Cephus

8. Birmingham Stallions - Marshall OT Ethan Driskell

