The Markcast Podcast: UFL 2025 Plans Confirmed: What Does the Future Hold?
The UFL 2024 season has come to a close, so it's time to welcome UFL Insider Mike Mitchell back onto the program to recap UFL season one and look ahead to what's planned in UFL season two.
Mike Mitchell recaps and shares his thoughts on the UFL 2024 Championship Game, as well as the attendance and TV ratings coming out from the culmination of season one of the UFL. We look at Chase Garbers' performance and what the Stallions' win means for their legacy in spring football.
We get an update on UFL ownership's reaction to UFL season one performance, both on the field and off. What does FOX's move to shift its UFL programming to Fridays next year say about the Network's commitment to the future of spring football?
UFL season two is coming, per Daryl Johnston in a recent FOX Sports news article, and the current plan is for all eight UFL 2024 markets to return in 2025 with no expansion or team re-location planned soon. What does the league forgoing expansion in 2025 say about its financial security? How can the league's messaging about staying in all eight markets help quell local fan apathy for spring football? We get Mike's thoughts on the league's plans for UFL 2025 and what needs to be done now to build on the success the league saw both on the field and in the stands in UFL year one.
Finally, we grade the league's efforts in 2024 and list what we hope to see worked on when the league comes back in early 2025.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.