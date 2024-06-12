The Markcast Podcast: UFL Playoffs Results + Reactions, Winners and Losers From UFL Conference Championship Weekend
BIG time episode this week for our UFL recap show as we chat through the shocking results of the UFL Playoffs and look ahead to the upcoming UFL Championship game in St. Louis this Sunday.
John Lewis of John Lewis Sports joined the program in Andy Murray's vacation absence to recap the UFL Playoffs and TV ratings/attendance coming out of the weekend. While Battlehawks fans showed up in droves to support their team against the San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis didn't do enough in the stands (to set a new modern spring football playoff attendance record) or on the field to advance to the UFL Championship game.
The attendance woes in Birmingham continue to mount, as the Stallions faithful could only muster 10k and change to support their local spring football franchise on the way to what would be its third spring football title in three years. The Stallions started slow, but we were able to put the Panthers away in the second half, running away with another home victory en route to meeting the San Antonio Brahmas in the title game.
Lots of questions have sprung up in regards to what the attendance will look like when two "away" teams take the field in St. Louis this weekend for the inaugural 2024 UFL Championship game. Many Battlehawks fans have threatened online to withhold selling their tickets and will opt to watch the game at home, while the secondary market has been flooded with resales once the Battlehawks were eliminated from championship contention. We'll have to wait until Sunday to see how big of an effect that has on attendance for the biggest UFL game of the season.
You can follow Reid Johnson, The Markcast on X @reidjohnson, @The_Markcast.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.