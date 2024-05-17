The Markcast Podcast: UFL Week 7 Results, Reactions, Winners and Losers
We went live on Monday to recap and react to UFL Week 7! Join Andrew Murray and Reid Johnson as they react to the seventh week of UFL play, and take your comments and questions live!
Murray and Johnson also to react to the breaking report of UFL games potentially coming to Fridays in 2025. They also recap Week 7, talk league attendance and preview Week 8.
UFL Week 7 games:
Saturday
USFL Memphis Showboats at XFL Arlington Renegades (ESPN)
XFL St. Louis Battlehawks at USFL Birmingham Stallions (FOX)
Sunday
USFL Michigan Panthers at XFL D.C. Defenders (ESPN)
XFL San Antonio Brahmas at USFL Houston Roughnecks (ESPN)
