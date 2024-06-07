The Markcast Podcast: Will UFL Defy Spring Football Curse?
Will UFL Defy the Spring Football Curse? As we approach the end of the inaugural season of the newly merged XFL-USFL super league in the UFL, it’s time to look at the performance of Season 1 of the UFL in the ratings and in the stands and look at the viability of the league heading into 2025. We welcome long-time sports business reporter Dan Kaplan to the program to get his thoughts on the latest iteration of spring football, and Pat Rifino stops by to preview the UFL Playoffs and discuss the recently announced league-awarded All-UFL team.
Kaplan has been tracking sports business and various sports leagues around the globe for decades and is a great resource for expertise on how the UFL performed up to its expectations in 2024 and if the league is doing enough to justify a return in 2025. We look at TV ratings, the money behind the league, and the overall marketing and messaging from the league to see if the UFL is doing enough and has drawn enough casual fans in to warrant planning for a second season.
Rifinio, a fellow UFL content creator, joins the show to run down the week's UFL news and to preview the UFL playoffs. The "premier" spring football league now has an official fantasy sponsor, which we hope means a greater focus on sports betting and fantasy heading into the 2025 season. We also run down the four remaining UFL teams and preview both the XFL and USFL conference matchups happening this weekend.
