Three More UFL Players Ink Contacts with NFL Teams
It’s always a good omen for the UFL when the league terminates players’ contracts to sign with NFL teams.
As of Wednesday, three additional players have officially or reportedly signed with NFL teams. Here are the three that are exiting the UFL:
- Houston Roughnecks LB Marvin Moody (Cleveland Browns)
- Michigan Panthers DT Keonte Schad (Green Bay Packers via James Larsen)
- San Antonio Brahmas OL Chuck Filiaga (Minnesota Vikings via MLFootball)
Moody finished fourth on the Roughnecks in tackles last season with 40 and added two tackles for loss and one pass breakup in 10 games. He previously played five seasons with Tulane as he made 243 career tackles while adding 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery in 59 games.
Schad was claimed off waivers from Michigan this week after Houston let him go. In 10 games with the Roughnecks, he racked up 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble. He played in the XFL and USFL last year with the Orlando Guardians and New Orleans Breakers. Schad was on the Guardians roster for just two games but played the whole season with New Orleans, where he made 25 tackles and 7.5 sacks.
Filiaga filled in at right tackle last season for Greg Eiland, who missed time due to injury. He spent time in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers in 2023. In college, Filiaga attended Michigan before transferring to Minnesota for his last season, where he was named Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2022.
The UFL announced that 76 players have officially signed with NFL teams. This number did not include Schad and Filiaga, which would bring that total to 78.
