Three More UFL Players Land NFL Contracts
After five UFL players signed NFL contracts earlier in the week, three more players inked deals on Wednesday. They are:
- Arlington Renegades LB Storey Jackson (Atlanta Falcons)
- Michigan Panthers OL Cohl Cabral (Dallas Cowboys)
- Michigan Panthers RB Nate McCrary (Green Bay Packers)
Jackson was one of the top defenders on the Renegades in 2024. He was fourth on the team in tackles with 41. He added two tackles for loss and one pass breakup in 10 games. The last time Jackson played in the NFL, he was with the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns in 2022.
Cabral was mainly the backup center and left guard for Michigan throughout the season. He started all 10 games for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL in 2023, helping the team win the USFL Championship. He played in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.
McCrary played four games with the Panthers as he attempted 16 runs for 60 yards and one touchdown as well as caught two passes for 26 yards. He played for three NFL teams from 2021 through 2023, including the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Browns.
After the three signings, the UFL has 59 players who have signed with the NFL that have appeared in UFL games last season. The NFL preseason is underway and more former UFL players are expected to sign before the regular season.
