Three Players Land UFL Contracts, Including Former Tulane Linebacker
Three UFL teams closed out the week with the addition of a player. Two of the three signings rejoined their original teams from last season.
Here's a look at the backgrounds of the new signings:
D.C. Defenders
G Tykeem Doss
Doss joins the offensive line of the Defenders after spending the last year-plus in the NFL. He played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers and was on the Ravens' practice squad last season. Doss attended Southern Miss in his final three seasons of college after starting his career at East Central Community College.
Houston Roughnecks
LB Marvin Moody
Moody returns after getting signed by the Cleveland Browns in preseason. He racked up 40 tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass breakup in 10 games. At Tulane, Moody finished his 59-game career with 243 career tackles while adding 19 tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery.
Michigan Panthers
C Cohl Cabral
Cabral also played in the NFL after his UFL stint as a member of the Dallas Cowboys this past August. He was mainly a backup guard for the Panthers this past season. Cabral also played for the Birmingham Stallions, starting on their offensive line in 2023, and he helped the team win the USFL title. His other NFL stop was with the Arizona Cardinals after the USFL season last year.
