Three UFL Players Sign Contracts, Including Former LSU Quarterback
The start of the week for the UFL saw three players sign contracts, two of whom re-signed with the 2023 XFL Champions Arlington Renegades.
Linebacker Donald Payne returns to the Renegades after three strong years in spring football. Last year, Payne led Arlington in tackles with 63 while adding four tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 10 games. He also started in eight games for the Renegades in 2023 as he made a surprising return to the field in the playoffs to help them win the XFL title. In 2022, with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL, he was named to the All-USFL team after racking up 117 tackles, three interceptions, and two sacks during the season.
Arlington also brings back quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., who served as Luis Perez's backup last season. Scott threw for 48 yards and one touchdown while adding 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns in nine games. Should Perez decide not to return to the UFL, Scott should be next in line to start at quarterback for Arlington in 2025.
The Michigan Panthers added a new player to the team, signing former Florida State safety Akeem Dent. During the UFL College Draft in the summer, the Panthers selected Dent with their seventh-round pick. Dent is the all-time leader in Seminoles school history in pass deflections with 18. He also had 185 tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception in 59 matchups.
Last season, the Renegades finished the season with a 3-7 record and missed the postseason. Michigan had the opposite record at 7-3 and lost to the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship game.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.