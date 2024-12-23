Three UFL Players Signed, Including Former Arizona Cardinals Second-Round Pick
Offense was the focus as a trio of players from that side of the ball signed with UFL teams on Friday ahead of the 2025 season.
The St. Louis Battlehawks had the biggest name on the list in wide receiver Andy Isabella. Isabella was recently signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in October with plans of still playing in the UFL for the Battlehawks.
In five NFL seasons with three teams, Isabella caught 33 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns. The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Massachusetts.
Another wide receiver, David Durden, was signed by the Arlington Renegades after a short stint with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys released Durden in August after he suffered a torn ACL in training camp in 2023. He was an AP and AFCA First Team All-American in 2022 with West Florida after hauling in 1,128 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
A familiar face returns to spring football with running back DeAndre Torrey signing with the Memphis Showboats. The former North Texas rusher played for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL in 2022 and the Las Vegas Vipers of the XFL in 2023. While Torrey only had three yards with the Panthers, he had 48 yards and one touchdown for the Vipers.
Signings may slow down as Christmas nears, but more are expected after the holidays.
