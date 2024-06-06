Top 5 Players Snubbed from All-UFL Team
On Wednesday, the first of the UFL postseason accolades were given out as the league announced its All-UFL team.
Twenty-six players were named on offense, defense and special teams with all eight teams being represented. The Michigan Panthers led the way with seven players being selected. With all selections, it’s all subjective and there will be questionable omissions from the list.
Let’s look at five players who should have been included on the list.
1. TE Sal Cannella (Arlington Renegades)
One of the biggest train robberies of the All-UFL team was Renegades tight end Sal Cannella being left off the list. Birmingham Stallions tight end Jace Sternberger was included instead. Cannella had Sternberger beaten statistically in receptions (53), yards (497) and touchdowns (6) on the season. The argument could be Sternberger nearly doubled Cannella on average yards per catch, but Cannella was one of the best pass catchers in the league and shouldn’t have been left behind.
2. OT Jarrett Horst (Michigan Panthers)
Injuries might have held Jarrett Horst back from being included, but when he was on the field, he bullied defensive linemen. Horst’s strength and pass protection was on display throughout the season. He’s a younger lineman who has a chance at the NFL after the season. If there was an offensive lineman who was left out that could have been included, Horst is that guy, but if he is back next season in the UFL he should be a prime candidate for the All-UFL team.
3. DE Malik Fisher (D.C. Defenders )
If the league wanted to include the best pass rushers, they missed defensive end Malik Fisher who harassed quarterbacks all season. Fisher finished tied for second in the league in sacks with seven while adding 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three pass breakups. While Houston Roughnecks pass rusher Chris Odom had a good season, Fisher was more efficient and should have been selected.
4. S Markel Roby (Houston Roughnecks)
This is the Houston player that the league missed on included as safety Markel Roby was dominant in the secondary. Roby tied for the league-lead in interceptions with three. His numbers compared to All-UFL selection Stallions safety A.J. Thomas is not even close as Roby beat him in tackles (58), sacks (one), pass breakups (eight) and forced fumbles (1). It would have been okay to leave Odom out as Roby would have made more sense than Thomas.
5. K Andre Szmyt (St. Louis Battlehawks)
The league and its fans have tunnel vision as Panthers kicker Jake Bates is held to such a high standard. Everyone has seemed to forget Battlehawks kicker Andre Szmyt was more accurate (90.5%) and made more field goals (19) than Bates did. Don’t let a 64-yard field goal determine if someone is the best kicker in the league. Szmyt had him beat in almost every statistical category and should be given his respect.
