Top Former UFL Player Performances in NFL Preseason Week 2
While the average football fan may not care about the NFL’s preseason, it’s an important time for the UFL as the league is watching many of its former players fight to earn a spot on a roster.
The NFL concluded its Week 2 of the preseason where the starters got more playing time as most will be sitting out for the final week. This left less opportunities for former UFL players to hit the field, but still saw good performances from players.
Here’s a look at the best performances in Week 2 from former UFL players.
New England Patriots S AJ Thomas (Birmingham Stallions)
Former Stallions safety AJ Thomas is battling for a spot on defense for the New England Patriots and had himself a solid game. Thomas pulled through with the highest defensive grade on the team with a 78.9 after making six tackles in the Patriots’ 14-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s making an argument to be a key contributor on special teams after a good performance on Thursday.
Atlanta Falcons OL Julien Davenport (San Antonio Brahmas)
The Atlanta Falcons lost a close one to the Baltimore Ravens 13-12, but got good play from their offensive line. Former Brahmas tackle Julien Davenport started at left tackle for the Falcons and put up a pass blocking grade of 82.7 which is second on the team. He is competing with Barry Wesley and former St. Louis Battlehawks lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith for the backup left tackle spot.
Detroit Lions Kicker Jake Bates (Michigan Panthers)
It comes as no surprise to any UFL fan to see Jake Bates hit his groove in the NFL with the Lions. Bates converted all four of his field goals with a long of 55 yards. Despite missing on extra point, he redeemed himself with a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-23. He looks secure to land the starting kicker job for Detroit.
Los Angeles Chargers QB Luis Perez (Arlington Renegades)
In such a short time with the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Luis Perez is showing them why he has been so good over the last six years in spring football. Perez completed 13-of-20 attempts for 78 yards in the Chargers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams 13-9. While he did have a fumble loss in the game, the Chargers did release Max Duggan which opened the door for Perez to earn either the backup or third string job for the team. He’ll have one last chance to beat out Easton Stick in Week 3.
