UFL

Top Former UFL Player Performances in NFL Preseason Week 2

Former UFL players continue to fight for roster spots in the NFL, with some appearing to be in good position after their preseason Week 2 performances.

Anthony Miller

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Luis Perez (11) moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Luis Perez (11) moves out to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the average football fan may not care about the NFL’s preseason, it’s an important time for the UFL as the league is watching many of its former players fight to earn a spot on a roster.

The NFL concluded its Week 2 of the preseason where the starters got more playing time as most will be sitting out for the final week. This left less opportunities for former UFL players to hit the field, but still saw good performances from players.

Here’s a look at the best performances in Week 2 from former UFL players.

New England Patriots S AJ Thomas (Birmingham Stallions)

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 4, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) is tackled by Western Michigan Broncos linebacker A.J. Thomas (6) first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Former Stallions safety AJ Thomas is battling for a spot on defense for the New England Patriots and had himself a solid game. Thomas pulled through with the highest defensive grade on the team with a 78.9 after making six tackles in the Patriots’ 14-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s making an argument to be a key contributor on special teams after a good performance on Thursday.

Atlanta Falcons OL Julien Davenport (San Antonio Brahmas)

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Julien Davenport (70) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons lost a close one to the Baltimore Ravens 13-12, but got good play from their offensive line. Former Brahmas tackle Julien Davenport started at left tackle for the Falcons and put up a pass blocking grade of 82.7 which is second on the team. He is competing with Barry Wesley and former St. Louis Battlehawks lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith for the backup left tackle spot.

Detroit Lions Kicker Jake Bates (Michigan Panthers)

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates works on making field goals during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility in Allen Park on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

It comes as no surprise to any UFL fan to see Jake Bates hit his groove in the NFL with the Lions. Bates converted all four of his field goals with a long of 55 yards. Despite missing on extra point, he redeemed himself with a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-23. He looks secure to land the starting kicker job for Detroit.

Los Angeles Chargers QB Luis Perez (Arlington Renegades)

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Luis Perez (11) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In such a short time with the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Luis Perez is showing them why he has been so good over the last six years in spring football. Perez completed 13-of-20 attempts for 78 yards in the Chargers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams 13-9. While he did have a fumble loss in the game, the Chargers did release Max Duggan which opened the door for Perez to earn either the backup or third string job for the team. He’ll have one last chance to beat out Easton Stick in Week 3.

You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.

Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.

Published
Anthony Miller

ANTHONY MILLER

Home/UFL News