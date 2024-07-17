Top Rookie Prospects for 2024 UFL College Draft

UFL

With the UFL College Draft on Wednesday, SI.com looks at top prospects available for UFL teams to select.

Anthony Miller

Sep 24, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) intercepts the ball intended for Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Carlos Carriere (2) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
The UFL will be hosting the league’s college draft on Wednesday, July 17, where 80 players will have the chance to continue their careers in professional football. Holding the first pick will be the Memphis Showboats as they look for their future star.

This past week, SI.com has looked at some of the best rookies who were selected in last year's rookie drafts. Here are five players to watch out for as good candidates for the UFL.

1. QB Ben Bryant, Northwestern

Nov 25, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Ben Bryant (2) passes the ball during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Bryant bounced around during college, playing for Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan and Northwestern. Bryant’s best season came in 2022 with the Bearcats, throwing for 2,732 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He finished up last season with the Wildcats, leading the team to an 8-5 record and a bowl win against Utah. Bryant has a strong arm, and being 25 years old gives him more experience than the average rookie, but he needs development with handling pressure in his face. The UFL would be a good place to work on that.

2. WR Dev Holmes, New Haven

Sep 1, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Albany Great Danes wide receiver Dev Holmes (5) catches a pass behind Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Bricen Garner (27) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers of New Haven had a weapon in Dev Holmes in his three seasons with the program. Holmes finished with 2,257 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns, landing on the All-Northeast 10 Conference team multiple times. He was previously with Albany where he led the team with 734 yards and five touchdowns. His lack of experience playing top talent is what has him overlooked, but his speed and reliable hands make him a sneaky pickup for a UFL team.

3. OL Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

Images of North Dakota State University's visit to Missouri State in Springfield on October 7th, 2023. / Bruce Stidham / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jalen Sundell was one of the best offensive linemen in the FCS as a four-year starter on North Dakota State's offensive line. Last year, Sundell was named as the first-team FCS All-America, holding down the left tackle position. His versatility makes him an intriguing option for the UFL, as he played center as well.

4. DE Richard Jibunor, Troy

Sep 17, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Troy Trojans linebacker Richard Jibunor (9) chases Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Richard Jibunor was named to the All-Sun Belt team four years straight at Troy after spending his freshman year at Auburn. Jibunor finished his career with 174 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, three interceptions, five pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 50 games. His size and speed make him an ideal fit for a hybrid edge rusher/outside linebacker for any defense.

5. CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon (3) sacks Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) in the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The hip injury that Johnny Dixon is still recovering from prevented him from being drafted in the NFL Draft this year. Dixon played three seasons at Penn State in the cornerback rotation, making 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 37 games. His skill set should have gotten him drafted, and injury concerns might not get him on the field anytime soon, but it would be worth the risk of owning his rights if he can play next year.

