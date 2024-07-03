UFL

Top UFL Players Still Unsigned by NFL

With 12 UFL players already heading to the NFL, SI.com looks like some of the top talent still available.

Anthony Miller

Feb 23, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) runs towards the endzone to score a touchdown against the Seattle Sea Dragons during the second half at Lumen Field. St. Louis defeated Seattle 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 UFL season wrapped up just a few weeks ago and the offseason has gotten off to a solid start for the league. So far, 12 players have signed NFL contracts, including six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams.

It has been quiet over the last week since Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr. signed his new contract on June 24. Still, plenty of UFL talent is available to NFL teams as they fill out their training camp rosters.

Here is SI.com’s list of the top UFL players who have not signed with the NFL.

Top UFL Players Not Under NFL Contracts

1. WR Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks

Feb 23, 2023; Seattle, WA, USA; St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Hakeem Butler (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Sea Dragons during the second half at Lumen Field. St. Louis defeated Seattle 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Despite getting some looks and a glowing recommendation from San Antonio Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips, Hakeem Butler is still waiting for an NFL team to give him a call. Butler led the UFL in receiving yards (652) and was second in receiving touchdowns (five), earning UFL Offensive Player of the Year and landing a spot on the All-UFL team. His size and ability to jump up to grab the ball at a high point make him a dream wide receiver for any NFL team.

2. WR/Returner Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders

Apr 15, 2023; Memphis, TN, USA; Philadelphia Stars wide receiver Chris Rowland (12) stiff arms Memphis Showboats defensive back Karrheem Darrington (25) as he runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

"Speedy" and "dynamic" are a couple of adjectives most used to describe one of the most electric players in the UFL. D.C. Defenders’ Chris Rowland had 262 yards and three touchdowns on the season while leading the UFL in kickoff return yards with 1,224 and was the only player to have a kickoff return for a score. Most spring football players make it to the next level by what they do on special teams and Rowland, proved that he could be the next KaVontae Turpin.

3. OT Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arlington Renegades’ top offensive lineman Bobby Evans is no stranger to the NFL as he started 12 of 35 games he has played. This past season, Evans dominated on the offensive line for Arlington, leading to a selection on the All-UFL team. At age 27, Evans showed that he hasn’t lost a step yet and should get another shot at the NFL.

4. DE Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers

Michigan Panthers' Breeland Speaks (57) rushes an offensive lineman as he attempts to sack the quarterback during a game against the Birmingham Stallions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023. / David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY

There was a clear separation of top pass rushers in the UFL with Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks putting himself at the top. Speaks led the league in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (13). It’s a surprise that the All-UFL selection and UFL Defensive Player of the Year has not gotten the call, but his skill set is way too good for NFL teams to ignore for too long.

5. Safety Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers

Mar 30, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Marcell Ateman (3) jumps for a catch between Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua (21) and cornerback Keith Gipson (6) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports / David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Another playmaker on one of the best defenses in the UFL is waiting for his chance to sign an NFL contract. Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua tied for the league lead in two categories including pass breakups (eight) and interceptions (three). Nacua was also ninth in the UFL in solo tackles with 38 as he found himself on the All-UFL team. Defensive backs don’t usually get the respect they deserve when coming out of the spring football, but Nacua can be a solid depth choice while being impactful on special teams.

