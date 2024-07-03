Top UFL Players Still Unsigned by NFL
The 2024 UFL season wrapped up just a few weeks ago and the offseason has gotten off to a solid start for the league. So far, 12 players have signed NFL contracts, including six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams.
It has been quiet over the last week since Birmingham Stallions running back Ricky Person Jr. signed his new contract on June 24. Still, plenty of UFL talent is available to NFL teams as they fill out their training camp rosters.
Here is SI.com’s list of the top UFL players who have not signed with the NFL.
Top UFL Players Not Under NFL Contracts
1. WR Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks
Despite getting some looks and a glowing recommendation from San Antonio Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips, Hakeem Butler is still waiting for an NFL team to give him a call. Butler led the UFL in receiving yards (652) and was second in receiving touchdowns (five), earning UFL Offensive Player of the Year and landing a spot on the All-UFL team. His size and ability to jump up to grab the ball at a high point make him a dream wide receiver for any NFL team.
2. WR/Returner Chris Rowland, D.C. Defenders
"Speedy" and "dynamic" are a couple of adjectives most used to describe one of the most electric players in the UFL. D.C. Defenders’ Chris Rowland had 262 yards and three touchdowns on the season while leading the UFL in kickoff return yards with 1,224 and was the only player to have a kickoff return for a score. Most spring football players make it to the next level by what they do on special teams and Rowland, proved that he could be the next KaVontae Turpin.
3. OT Bobby Evans, Arlington Renegades
Arlington Renegades’ top offensive lineman Bobby Evans is no stranger to the NFL as he started 12 of 35 games he has played. This past season, Evans dominated on the offensive line for Arlington, leading to a selection on the All-UFL team. At age 27, Evans showed that he hasn’t lost a step yet and should get another shot at the NFL.
4. DE Breeland Speaks, Michigan Panthers
There was a clear separation of top pass rushers in the UFL with Michigan Panthers defensive end Breeland Speaks putting himself at the top. Speaks led the league in sacks (9.5) and tackles for loss (13). It’s a surprise that the All-UFL selection and UFL Defensive Player of the Year has not gotten the call, but his skill set is way too good for NFL teams to ignore for too long.
5. Safety Kai Nacua, Michigan Panthers
Another playmaker on one of the best defenses in the UFL is waiting for his chance to sign an NFL contract. Michigan Panthers safety Kai Nacua tied for the league lead in two categories including pass breakups (eight) and interceptions (three). Nacua was also ninth in the UFL in solo tackles with 38 as he found himself on the All-UFL team. Defensive backs don’t usually get the respect they deserve when coming out of the spring football, but Nacua can be a solid depth choice while being impactful on special teams.
