Trio of Former NFL Wide Receivers Sign UFL Contracts, Including Former Eagle
On Thursday, the UFL announced that three players, all of whom have played in the NFL, were getting signed to contracts. The Michigan Panthers signed wide receiver Xavier Malone and the San Antonio Brahmas inked deals with Greg Ward and Racey McMath.
Here's a look at each of the signings:
Michigan Panthers
WR Xavier Malone
Malone was most recently with the Toronto Argonauts during the CFL offseason before being released before the 2024 season started, and he was previously with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad through most of the first half of the 2023 regular season. In his final season at Henderson State in 2022, Malone caught 67 passes for 1,382 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning an All-GAC First-Team selection.
The Panthers have the lingering question of whether 2024 leading receiver Marcus Simms will return to the league, so they have been trying to plan for his potential departure. Malone has NFL experience and should serve as a good depth receiver on the roster.
San Antonio Brahmas
- WR Greg Ward
- WR Racey McMath
Ward returns to spring football in San Antonio after playing in the lone season of the Alliance of American Football for the San Antonio Commanders, making 22 catches for 214 yards and returning a punt for a touchdown in eight games before the league folded. That opportunity got his foot back in the door in the NFL and he built a nice career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In three seasons with the Birds, he made 88 receptions for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns in 40 games.
McMath is a former sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans back in 2021 out of LSU. He caught four passes for 48 yards in two seasons with the Titans. After his time in Tennessee, he made stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.
Whether it's on offense or defense, Brahmas head coach Wade Phillips and general manager Marc Lillibridge have been known for constantly bringing in former NFL talent. Ward gives Brahmas fans excitement with a familiar face who made big plays during his time in the NFL and in San Antonio in 2019. Both Ward and McMath are NFL-caliber talents who will face stiff competition with the Brahmas that includes Jontre Kirklin and Justin Smith.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL on FanNation on Facebook and X.