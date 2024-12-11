Trio of Offensive Linemen Join UFL on Contracts
Big men up front for the offense are gaining attention from UFL teams as they controlled the transaction news on Tuesday.
Three offensive linemen inked UFL contracts for the 2025 season for the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions. All three of them have previous NFL experience, which is much needed for a league that has focused so heavily on finding good offensive line talent.
Here's a look at each of the signings made by the Renegades and Stallions.
Arlington Renegades
OT Ricky Lee
Between 2023 and 2024, Ricky Lee had stints with three NFL teams, and all his playing time came with the Carolina Panthers. Lee appeared in six games, taking 24% of the special teams snaps for the Panthers before they released him. He was a Second-Team All-Big South Conference selection in 2022 with North Carolina A&T.
Birmingham Stallions
- OG Lachavious Simmons
- OT Matt Farniok
The Chicago Bears selected Lachavious Simmons in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he played three seasons with them. In 2021, he played in two games including one start on the offensive line. Simmons also played for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.
Farniok was a seventh-round pick as well, selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has the most experience on the field among the signings, having played in 19 games with two starts for the Cowboys in 2021 and 2022. Farniok played for the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions in the 2023 season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.