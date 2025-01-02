Two Former UFL Players Named to ESPN's NFL All-Pro Team
The Dallas Cowboys hit a goldmine when they signed former UFL players KaVontae Turpin and Brandon Aubrey to their roster over the last two seasons. Experts see them as some of the best players at their positions.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Bill Barnwell released his list of All-Pro players going into the final week of the NFL regular season. Turpin was the only former spring football player to land on the list as a first-team selection. Aubrey was named to the second team.
Barnwell's explanation of why Turpin made the list was as simple as looking at the stats.
"Turpin is the only player in the league with a kick return and punt return touchdown this season. He's averaging a league-best 33.6 yards per kickoff return."
Before making explosive plays in the NFL, Turpin was a star in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals in 2022 as a wide receiver and a returner. He was named as the USFL's MVP and All-USFL team after catching 44 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns. Turpin also had a punt return for a touchdown with the Generals.
While Aubrey didn't make the cut for first team, he has still had an exceptional season for the Cowboys this season, making 36 field goals, including the second-longest field goal in NFL history with a 65-yarder. Last season, he only missed two field goals and was an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.
Aubrey kicked for the Birmingham Stallions in 2022 and 2023 and went 32-of-37 in field goals with a long from 49 yards out. He was named as a 2022 All-USFL selection, helping the Stallions win two straight USFL championships.
