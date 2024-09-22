Two Former UFL Players Post Sacks in NFL Debuts
The opening window of the NFL games on Sunday proved to be one of the most memorable for the UFL, as defensive players shone brightly in their first NFL games.
Starting with the Denver Broncos, former Birmingham Stallions defensive lineman Dondrea Tillman had arguably the best defensive performance from a former spring football player in recently memory. Tillman finished with three tackles, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and two sacks in the 26-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Last season with the Stallions, Tillman made 27 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 10 games. He played for Birmingham in the previous two seasons in the USFL as he made 5.5 sacks and 66 tackles in those years.
The Arlington Renegades also had a former pass rusher making an impact on Sunday with Jalen Redmond getting some playing time in garbage time for the Minnesota Vikings, but he made the most of it. Redmond racked up a sack on the Houston Texans' final offensive drive of the game as he took down backup quarterback Davis Mills. Minnesota took down the previously undefeated Texans 34-7.
Redmond made plenty of those plays in Arlington this past season, but due to injury, he played only four games. He finished with 18 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks, which was the most in the UFL through the first four games.
Since 2020, fans have seen mostly offensive and special teams players making the biggest impact in games. The UFL has to be happy to see two defensive players make plays on Sundays and hopes to see more from their former players as the season rolls on.
