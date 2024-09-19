Two Players Re-Sign with UFL, D.C. Defenders Kicker Makes Jump to NFL
Another UFL kicker is joining the Detroit Lions while two UFL players are re-signing with their old teams.
On Tuesday, the Michigan Panthers brought back defensive end T.J. Carter and the San Antonio Brahmas re-signed quarterback Kevin Hogan. The D.C. Defenders also made a roster move, releasing kicker Matt McCrane as he makes his way to the Detroit Lions to join their practice squad.
McCrane finished his second season with the Defenders 16-of-20 on field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards. He showed improvement from 2023 as he made 75% of his field goals en route to D.C.'s appearance in the XFL Championship Game. He joins former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates in Detroit, where Bates is the current starter.
Hogan was signed by the San Antonio Brahmas after the injury to Chase Garbers to give depth to the quarterback room. He played in two games last season, going 5-of-7 for 38 yards. The former Stanford quarterback played in eight regular season games in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and 2017.
Carter played in nine games last season for Michigan and racked up seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack. The Arizona Cardinals signed Carter after the UFL season and he made two tackles in the preseason. He also played for the Panthers in the 2022 USFL season.
Bates and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jalen Redmond are the only former UFL players who are on active NFL rosters.
