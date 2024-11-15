Two Players Signed and Traded in Latest UFL Transactions
The latest UFL transactions saw two players signed on Wednesday get traded on Thursday.
Cornerback Bryce Thompson goes from San Antonio to D.C. in exchange for defensive end Jalen Harris. The St. Louis Battlehawks also signed defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour on Thursday.
Here are the latest UFL transactions made.
Trade
D.C. Defenders Receive CB Bryce Thompson
San Antonio Brahmas Receive DE Jalen Harris
Thompson was one of the leading tacklers last season in San Antonio, making 30 of them while adding two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble in eight games. Thompson last played in the NFL regular season in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints, making two tackles in five contests.
Harris was an undrafted free agent for the Chicago Bears in 2023. He spent time on their practice squad before the Washington Commanders signed him. Harris made six tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass deflection in five games with the Commanders.
St. Louis Battlehawks
DT Michael Dwumfour
Dwumfour has played for six NFL teams in four seasons, racking up 13 tackles, six quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 12 games. The former Michigan and Rutgers defensive tackle last played for the Chicago Bears this year as he was waived at the end of training camp.
The Battlehawks could enter training camp with four defensive tackles, with Austin Faoliu, Kobe Smith and Antwuan Jackson already on the roster. Dwumfour will have to compete with Faoliu for the starting job.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with UFL at SI.com on Facebook and X.